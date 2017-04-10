Aramco board to meet in Shanghai as i...

Aramco board to meet in Shanghai as it seeks Chinese investors for IPO

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Saudi Aramco's board will meet in China in May for the first time in seven years, industry sources said, as the state-owned energy firm seeks to lure Chinese and Asian investors to its giant share offering. The board of directors would gather in Shanghai on May 10 to discuss the firm's business plans, investments and preparations to sell up to 5 percent of Aramco in 2018, the sources said.

