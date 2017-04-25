ACWA Power Will Bid to Build Saudi Arabian Solar Energy Project an hour ago

ACWA Power International will bid to build a solar energy project in Saudi Arabia, part of the kingdom's $50 billion push to temper domestic oil use. Riyadh-based ACWA received a request for proposals last week from Saudi Arabia's energy ministry to develop the 300-megawatt solar project in Sakaka, Rajit Nanda, ACWA's chief investment officer, said Tuesday in an interview in Dubai.

