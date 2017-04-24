ABB, Siemens and other tech giants ey...

ABB, Siemens and other tech giants eye $1.6B power project in Egypt

Egypt is set to finalize tenders for the mega project next month and award the contract to the winner in September this year. Global technology giants including Alstom, ABB and Siemens are in the race for a $1.6-billion electricity interconnection project being jointly developed by Saudi Arabia and Egypt, said a report.

