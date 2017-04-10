69 percent of GCC businesses still not prepared for VAT: Report
The clock is ticking but 69 percent of GCC businesses may still not be prepared for VAT introduction in January 2018. The value-added tax is due to make foray in Gulf Cooperation Council from January next, but majority of businesses in the region are not yet ready to implement the new consumption tax, according to latest report by Deloitte.
