$650-M investment pledges await Duter...

$650-M investment pledges await Duterte's visit to ME

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

President Rodrigo Duterte's state visit to the Middle East is expected to yield $650 million with 18 companies signing memorandum of understanding for various investments in agricultural processing, tourism, food, and pharmaceutical projects with potential creation of 21,170 new jobs. The MOUs will be signed by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the 18 Middle Eastern project proponents during the President's trip on April 10 to 16. The three-leg state visit in the Middle East covers Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC