$650-M investment pledges await Duterte's visit to ME
President Rodrigo Duterte's state visit to the Middle East is expected to yield $650 million with 18 companies signing memorandum of understanding for various investments in agricultural processing, tourism, food, and pharmaceutical projects with potential creation of 21,170 new jobs. The MOUs will be signed by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the 18 Middle Eastern project proponents during the President's trip on April 10 to 16. The three-leg state visit in the Middle East covers Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates.
