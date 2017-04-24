46 IS militants arrested in Saudi Arabia

46 IS militants arrested in Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Riyadh, May 1 - Saudi Interior Ministry said on Sunday that it has arrested 46 Islamic State militants suspected to be behind a deadly suicide bombing attack on the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medina in the summer of 2016, Al Arabiya local news reported. The suspects, 32 Saudis and 14 foreigners of Pakistani, Yemeni, Afghan, Egyptian, Jordanian and Sudanese nationalities, were detained in Jeddah, Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman of the Ministry as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi ... Apr 18 Jay is the forum dog 3
News More births expected for Muslims than Christian... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... Mar 31 Merciless Crusader 5
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar '17 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar '17 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC