140 repatriated OFWs from Saudi each get P10,000 from gov't

By Argyll Cyrus Geducos A total of 140 overseas Filipino workers who were granted amnesty by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received a total of P10,000 each from the government as they arrived in the country before dawn Monday, April 17. The plane carrying the 140 undocumented OFWs-65 women, 55 men, and 20 children-from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 a few minutes before President Duterte's landed. Duterte, in his arrival statement, said the cash assistance is just a small token of appreciation to the OFWs who sacrificed many years of their lives to work in the Middle East.

