140 repatriated OFWs from Saudi each get P10,000 from gov't
By Argyll Cyrus Geducos A total of 140 overseas Filipino workers who were granted amnesty by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received a total of P10,000 each from the government as they arrived in the country before dawn Monday, April 17. The plane carrying the 140 undocumented OFWs-65 women, 55 men, and 20 children-from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 a few minutes before President Duterte's landed. Duterte, in his arrival statement, said the cash assistance is just a small token of appreciation to the OFWs who sacrificed many years of their lives to work in the Middle East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More births expected for Muslims than Christian...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|Mar 31
|Merciless Crusader
|5
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar '17
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC