Zarif in Qatar amid frosty Arab ties

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif paid a formal visit to Doha on Wednesday, the third Arab country Tehran is consulting with within a month to mend fences with the Arab world. Zarif held talks with the country's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on ways to improve ties as Doha has yet to reinstate its ambassador to Iran.

