Yemenis rally in Sana'a on 2nd anniversary of Saudi war

Thousands of Yemenis have poured out into the streets of the capital Sana'a to mark the second anniversary of the brutal Saudi war, which has left a massive trail of death and devastation across the impoverished Arab state. On Sunday, the demonstrators converged on al-Sabin Square in Sana'a, waving national flags and chanting slogans against the Saudi military offensive and two-year bloodshed.

Chicago, IL

