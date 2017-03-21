Yemen Warns to Launch Missile Attacks...

Yemen Warns to Launch Missile Attacks against Saudi Military Bases in Dammam

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Deputy Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Colonel Aziz Rashid warned that the Saudi bases, airports and ports in the Eastern region of Dammam would be the next target of Yemen's missiles. Rashid noted that the Yemeni ballistic missile attacks on Riyadh indicate the army and popular committees' high missile power, and said as long as the Saudi-led coalition pounds the Yemeni nation, ballistic missiles will be used against the Saudi targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mon Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC