Yemen Warns to Launch Missile Attacks against Saudi Military Bases in Dammam

Deputy Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Colonel Aziz Rashid warned that the Saudi bases, airports and ports in the Eastern region of Dammam would be the next target of Yemen's missiles. Rashid noted that the Yemeni ballistic missile attacks on Riyadh indicate the army and popular committees' high missile power, and said as long as the Saudi-led coalition pounds the Yemeni nation, ballistic missiles will be used against the Saudi targets.

