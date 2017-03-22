Woman pulled alive from River Thames after London attack -river authority
A woman has been pulled from the River Thames alive after Wednesday's attack on a bridge near Britain's parliament in Westminster, the Port of London Authority said, adding that she was being treated for serious injuries. "A female member of the public was pulled from the water near Westminster Bridge, alive, with serious injuries," a PLA spokesman told Reuters.
