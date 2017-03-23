With eye toward Trump, Arab leaders to seek consensus

In this March 28, 2015 file photo, provided by Egypt's state news agency MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, talks with Saudi King Salman after the king arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. With an eye toward Washington, leaders of a fractured and conflict-ridden Arab world hold their annual summit Wednesday, March 29, 2017, seeking common ground as President Donald Trump weighs his approach toward the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.