With eye toward Trump, Arab leaders to seek consensus
With an eye toward Washington, leaders of a fractured and conflict-ridden Arab world hold their annual summit this week, seeking common positions and possible leverage as President Donald Trump weighs his approach toward the region. From their hotel on the Dead Sea, they have a view of the Israeli-occupied West Bank on the opposite shore - a visual reminder of the stalled Palestinian quest for statehood, an issue that host Jordan says will take center stage this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC