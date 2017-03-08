Why Canada should boost its economic ...

Why Canada should boost its economic ties to Saudi Arabia

In the Saudi marketplace Canada as a brand is very weak, and this needs to change if Canadian companies vying for new business in the Kingdom are to succeed Saudi Arabia has entered an unprecedented, yet pivotal, time in its modern history. Despite the austerity measures put in place in the wake of falling oil prices, the Kingdom is creating long-term commercial opportunities for foreign companies to export to, and invest in the world's 19th largest economy.

