Why Canada should boost its economic ties to Saudi Arabia
In the Saudi marketplace Canada as a brand is very weak, and this needs to change if Canadian companies vying for new business in the Kingdom are to succeed Saudi Arabia has entered an unprecedented, yet pivotal, time in its modern history. Despite the austerity measures put in place in the wake of falling oil prices, the Kingdom is creating long-term commercial opportunities for foreign companies to export to, and invest in the world's 19th largest economy.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
