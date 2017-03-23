What is the electronic device ban: Everything you need to know
Following instructions by US security officials, several Middle Eastern and African airlines on Tuesday temporarily banned electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, cameras and DVD players in flights heading to US cities. And it seems that the ban isn't limited to the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC