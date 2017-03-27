US Weighs Bigger Role in Yemen's War, Boosting Aid to Allies

People inspect the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, Feb. 16, 2017. The United States is considering deepening its role in Yemen's conflict by more directly aiding its Gulf allies battling Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, officials say, potentially relaxing a U.S. policy that limited American support.

