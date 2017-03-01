Uber and Careem banned from airport p...

Uber and Careem banned from airport pickups in Saudi Arabia

Drivers from ride-hailing services Uber and Careem are barred from picking up passengers from Saudi Arabia's airports, Al Madina newspaper reported, quoting a spokesman from the kingdom's General Directorate of Traffic. Uber drivers' cars are parked outside the Ministry of Transportation building during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2017.

Chicago, IL

