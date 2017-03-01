Two transgender women 'beaten to deat...

Two transgender women 'beaten to death' in Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The First Post

Two transgender women from Pakistan have allegedly been tortured to death by Saudi Arabian police, who reportedly threw them into sacks and beat them with sticks. Known only as Amna and Meeno, they were among 35 people arrested for "cross dressing" during a police raid on a house in Riyadh, claim human rights activists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb 1 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC