Two transgender women 'beaten to death' in Saudi Arabia
Two transgender women from Pakistan have allegedly been tortured to death by Saudi Arabian police, who reportedly threw them into sacks and beat them with sticks. Known only as Amna and Meeno, they were among 35 people arrested for "cross dressing" during a police raid on a house in Riyadh, claim human rights activists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC