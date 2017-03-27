Two Israeli medical students killed i...

Two Israeli medical students killed in Romania car crash

8 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Ahmed Dehamsha from the central Israeli town of Lod died of his injuries after the car his was traveling in was hit by a truck and swerved into a nearby lake, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Saudi Arabia intercepts four missiles fired by Yemeni rebels in what the Saudi-led coalition describes as evidence of arms smuggling through a rebel-held Red Sea port.

Chicago, IL

