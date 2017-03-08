Trump administration looks to resume Saudi arms sale criticized as endangering civilians in Yemen
A Yemeni man inspects a destroyed house after an alleged airstrike by the Saudi-led military coalition on a funeral reception on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Feb. 16, 2017. The State Department has approved a resumption of weapons sales that critics have linked to Saudi Arabia's bombing of civilians in Yemen, a potential sign of reinvigorated U.S. support for the kingdom's involvement in its neighbor's ongoing civil war.
