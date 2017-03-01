Trudeau cabinet gets set for in-depth...

Trudeau cabinet gets set for in-depth talks on illegal border-crossers

Federal cabinet ministers are set for an in-depth discussion this week of the practical and political pressures being placed on the Liberal government by a rising number of asylum seekers in Canada. Border security, RCMP and immigration officials have been running scenarios to prepare for the possibility that a relative winter trickle of illegal immigration into Canada could turn into a spring flood.

Chicago, IL

