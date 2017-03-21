TN wants bodies of fishermen from Saudi Arabia
Chennai, March 22 - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Indian government to bring back the bodies of three Indian fishermen who reportedly died while fishing off Saudi Arabia. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami said the three fishermen from Kanyakumari reportedly lost their lives while fishing off the Saudi coast.
