TN wants bodies of fishermen from Sau...

TN wants bodies of fishermen from Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Chennai, March 22 - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Indian government to bring back the bodies of three Indian fishermen who reportedly died while fishing off Saudi Arabia. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami said the three fishermen from Kanyakumari reportedly lost their lives while fishing off the Saudi coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mon Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC