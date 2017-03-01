Tens of Saudi-Backed Militias Killed in Yemen's Offensive in Ma'arib Province

The Syrian army and popular forces continued their advances in Ma'arib, killing and injuring tens of Saudi-backed militants after several hours of fierce clashes in the Ninth district in the Western part of the province. The Riyadh-hired mercenaries sustained heavy losses in over 12 hours of clashes with the Yemeni forces in Daveh, al-Nashameh and Jabal Yam regions on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.