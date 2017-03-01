Tens of Saudi-Backed Militias Killed ...

Tens of Saudi-Backed Militias Killed in Yemen's Offensive in Ma'arib Province

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The Syrian army and popular forces continued their advances in Ma'arib, killing and injuring tens of Saudi-backed militants after several hours of fierce clashes in the Ninth district in the Western part of the province. The Riyadh-hired mercenaries sustained heavy losses in over 12 hours of clashes with the Yemeni forces in Daveh, al-Nashameh and Jabal Yam regions on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16) Nov '16 FinalWord 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC