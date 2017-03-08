Tehran thanks China for offer to help...

Tehran thanks China for offer to help entente with Riyadh

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Trend

The Iranian embassy in Beijing has expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for offering to help a settlement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. "Iran has always worked toward reducing tension with neighbors and is not disillusioned about achieving its goal," the embassy said in a statement March 10. In the meantime, the statement criticizes Saudi Arabia for "contributing to sectarian and ethnic clashes and providing material and spiritual support for terrorist and Takfiri groups and destabilizing the region and the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC