Tehran thanks China for offer to help entente with Riyadh

The Iranian embassy in Beijing has expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for offering to help a settlement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. "Iran has always worked toward reducing tension with neighbors and is not disillusioned about achieving its goal," the embassy said in a statement March 10. In the meantime, the statement criticizes Saudi Arabia for "contributing to sectarian and ethnic clashes and providing material and spiritual support for terrorist and Takfiri groups and destabilizing the region and the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.