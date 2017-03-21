Spotlight on India's widening web of ...

Spotlight on India's widening web of traffickers after Riyadh rescue of sex slave

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

AN INDIAN woman rescued from sex slavery in Saudi Arabia was brought back to her hometown in Gujarat on Sunday amid concerns traffickers are widening their net to new parts of India. Two agents - one in Gujarat and another in Mumbai - have been arrested and the search is on for more agents, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi 23 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig... Mar 16 Texxy 6
News Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15) Mar 14 Texxy 22
News Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC