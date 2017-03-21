Spotlight on India's widening web of traffickers after Riyadh rescue of sex slave
AN INDIAN woman rescued from sex slavery in Saudi Arabia was brought back to her hometown in Gujarat on Sunday amid concerns traffickers are widening their net to new parts of India. Two agents - one in Gujarat and another in Mumbai - have been arrested and the search is on for more agents, officials said.
