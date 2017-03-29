Senate pressures Defence for answers ...

Senate pressures Defence for answers on Saudi Arabian military deals

The Senate has demanded Defence Minister Marise Payne release details of Australian military sales to Saudi Arabia that were approved as that country faced claims of war crimes. Defence has approved four exports in the past year and Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne travelled to Riyadh in December to promote military wares to senior government figures.

Chicago, IL

