Saudi targets domestic tourists with 'Live Saudi Arabia' campaign
Prince Sultan Bin Salman , president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, said the Kingdom will have new tourism destinations in the western region. He noted that they got the approval for creating Quran Oases in Madinah, two museums in Makkah, one museum in Badr, among other projects.
