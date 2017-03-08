Saudi plea deal to test Trump's call ...

Saudi plea deal to test Trump's call for halt of Guantanamo transfers

A USS Cole case prosecutor said Thursday he expects the Trump administration to make good on a Barack Obama-era plea deal to let a Saudi man serve out his war crimes sentence in his homeland. At issue is the upcoming August sentencing of confessed war criminal Ahmed al Darbi, 42, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to terror charges.

