Saudi Oil Rations Mirror Pricing as Heavy Crudes Cut Over Lights

14 hrs ago

The producer cut volumes of its Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude for April sales to at least two North Asian refiners, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It instead gave the buyers more of the Arab Light and Arab Extra Light varieties to compensate, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.

Chicago, IL

