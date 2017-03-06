Saudi oil minister says no 'free rides' for non-OPEC producers
Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday that oil market fundamentals were improving as an agreement to curb supply by OPEC and non-OPEC producers took effect. Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih gestures during the 2017 budget news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mon
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC