Saudi minister proposes golden move towards solar energy

Saudi Arabia's renewable energy push is set to see solar power infrastructures housing 300MW established in Sakaka, in addition to a 400 MW wind project in Midyan, both located in the north west of the country once succesful bids have been processed. A former Saudi oil minister who presided over the Kingdom's lucrative black gold industry for 21 years has emerged as a keen advocate of solar energy.

