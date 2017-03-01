Saudi minister proposes golden move towards solar energy
Saudi Arabia's renewable energy push is set to see solar power infrastructures housing 300MW established in Sakaka, in addition to a 400 MW wind project in Midyan, both located in the north west of the country once succesful bids have been processed. A former Saudi oil minister who presided over the Kingdom's lucrative black gold industry for 21 years has emerged as a keen advocate of solar energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Wed
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC