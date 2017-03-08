Saudi king's choice of Asia for grand...

Saudi king's choice of Asia for grand tour speaks volumes

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The first tour through Asia in half a century by a Saudi monarch has significance that we would do well to take careful note of The six week triumphal progress of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud through Asia, to my best knowledge unparalleled in modern times, may seem just quaint - but it is much more. My sense is that this first tour through Asia in half a century by a Saudi monarch has significance that we would do well to take careful note of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... Mar 6 Righty01 2
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar 1 Moderately anti-i... 2
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Feb '17 Jsaroff 2
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan '17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC