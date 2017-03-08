Saudi king's choice of Asia for grand tour speaks volumes
The first tour through Asia in half a century by a Saudi monarch has significance that we would do well to take careful note of The six week triumphal progress of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud through Asia, to my best knowledge unparalleled in modern times, may seem just quaint - but it is much more. My sense is that this first tour through Asia in half a century by a Saudi monarch has significance that we would do well to take careful note of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Thu
|BB Board
|1,151
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC