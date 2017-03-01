Saudi king visits Indonesia with huge entourage, tons of gear5 min ago

King Salman today began the first visit by a Saudi monarch to Indonesia in almost 50 years, seeking to strengthen economic ties with the world's most populous Muslim-majority country. The king - who is accompanied by about 1,000 people, including princes and ministers - disembarked from his official plane at a Jakarta airport and was welcomed by President Joko Widodo and a guard of honour.

