Saudi fund to relieve Softbank of 25pc of ARM
Less than a year after buying ARM, Japanese telecoms giant Softbank was set to sell a quarter of the British chip manufacturer to a Saudi Arabian investment group, it was reported on Wednesday. The stake was reportedly worth A 6.5bn, or 25% of ARM's total value, and was being offloaded to Saudi Arabia's newly-established 'Vision Fund'/ Softbank was already set to put $25m into the new fund - worth $100bn overall - with the ARM stake being in addition to that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC