Saudi fund to relieve Softbank of 25pc of ARM

Less than a year after buying ARM, Japanese telecoms giant Softbank was set to sell a quarter of the British chip manufacturer to a Saudi Arabian investment group, it was reported on Wednesday. The stake was reportedly worth A 6.5bn, or 25% of ARM's total value, and was being offloaded to Saudi Arabia's newly-established 'Vision Fund'/ Softbank was already set to put $25m into the new fund - worth $100bn overall - with the ARM stake being in addition to that.

Chicago, IL

