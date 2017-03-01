Saudi court jails two over 2011 protests

Saudi court jails two over 2011 protests

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A court in Saudi Arabia has convicted two Saudi citizens of trying to organize mass protests in 2011 inspired by Arab Spring uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia and sentenced them to three and four years in jail, local media reported on Thursday. A clampdown at the time prevented calls issued on social media for mass gatherings in the capital Riyadh, although some small protests by minority Shi'ite Muslims were dispersed by security forces with gunshots fired in the air.

