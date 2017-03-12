Saudi Arabia's King Salman begins Japan visit together with mammoth delegation
Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz rides on a special escalator as he disembarks from his plane following its arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Sunday evening. Salman's visit to Japan is part of the monarch's month-long tour of Asia.
