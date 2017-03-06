Saudi Arabia's Full Statement to Bloomberg
A senior source in Saudi Arabia's Council of Economic and Development Affairs, a body overseen by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, responded to Bloomberg questions on the government's 2017 agenda with the statement that follows. Questions have been edited for clarity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mon
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC