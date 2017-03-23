Saudi Arabia takes steps to boost tra...

Saudi Arabia takes steps to boost trade with TIR - " the global customs transit system

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced today its decision to accede to the global customs transit system for moving goods across international borders - the United Nations TIR Convention - and to make the system operational in 2017. Due to its strategic location, the KSA is the critical link between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the wider Middle Eastern region.

