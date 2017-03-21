Saudi Arabia Sued Over 9/11

Saudi Arabia Sued Over 9/11

Nearly 800 families of the victims of 9/11 have sued the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia several times in federal court for its alleged support of the al-Qaida terrorist network, NBC News reports. The families allege the Saudi government supported the terrorist network with logistical support, and highlights the role of Saudi charities connected to terrorism funding.

