Saudi Arabia Still Bears Brunt of Oil Cuts as OPEC Output Drops

Saudi Arabia continued to lead OPEC's efforts to cut production, helping the organization get closer to a goal set out in a historic accord last year. Riyadh lowered oil supply by 90,000 barrels to 9.78 million barrels a day in February from a month earlier, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data.

