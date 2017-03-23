Saudi Arabia says London attacker not...

Saudi Arabia says London attacker not on security radar

8 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Saudi Arabia said that the London attacker who killed four people near Britain's House of Parliament on Wednesday is not on security radar there. The Saudi Embassy in London said on Friday that the man had spent time working in Saudi Arabia but did not have criminal record there or attract the attention of security services.

Chicago, IL

