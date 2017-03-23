Saudi Arabia faces US$6 billion US la...

Saudi Arabia faces US$6 billion US lawsuit by September 11 insurers

6 hrs ago

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia is facing a renewed US$6 billion lawsuit by dozens of insurers seeking to hold it responsible for business and property damage caused by the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Chicago, IL

