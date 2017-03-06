Saudi Arabia denies Pakistani reports...

Saudi Arabia denies Pakistani reports transgender women killed by police

RIYADH/PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Saudi Arabia denied on Tuesday claims by Pakistani activists that two transgender women from Pakistan were beaten to death in police custody after being arrested in Saudi Arabia along with more than 30 other members of the community. Reports of the deaths had been carried in Pakistani media and decried in an activists' media conference on Monday.

