Saudi Arabia denies Pakistani reports transgender women killed by police
RIYADH/PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Saudi Arabia denied on Tuesday claims by Pakistani activists that two transgender women from Pakistan were beaten to death in police custody after being arrested in Saudi Arabia along with more than 30 other members of the community. Reports of the deaths had been carried in Pakistani media and decried in an activists' media conference on Monday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mon
|Righty01
|2
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar 1
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb '17
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
