Saudi air defenses intercept four missiles fired from Yemen
Yemenis check a burning vehicle following a reported suicide car bombing in Huta, the capital of the southern province of Lahj, a bastion of Al-Qaeda militants, on March 27, 2017. Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted four ballistic missiles yesterday launch by Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to Saudi Press Agency .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|11 hr
|just Jay_ for fri...
|1
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC