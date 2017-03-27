Saudi air defenses intercept four mis...

Saudi air defenses intercept four missiles fired from Yemen

Yemenis check a burning vehicle following a reported suicide car bombing in Huta, the capital of the southern province of Lahj, a bastion of Al-Qaeda militants, on March 27, 2017. Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted four ballistic missiles yesterday launch by Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to Saudi Press Agency .

Chicago, IL

