Restrictions on collective redundancies of Saudi nationals
As part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's wider Saudisation initiative, new legislation has been bought into force which prohibits employers from collectively dismissing its Saudi national employees without prior approval from the labour authorities. On 29 January 2017, the Minister of Labour and Social Development issued Ministerial Resolution No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC