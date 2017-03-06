Researchers link Middle East attacks ...

Researchers link Middle East attacks to new victim in Europe

Kaspersky Labs announced new research this morning that shows some links between the massive Shamoon attack that took down 35,000 computers in Saudi Arabia to a new attack against a target in Europe. The Shamoon attack, which occurred in 2012, was followed by a series of related against against Gulf States earlier this year.

