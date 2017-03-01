Redstone's USASAC continues work to m...

Redstone's USASAC continues work to modernize Saudi Arabian National Guard's aviation force

One of Redstone Arsenal's U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's subordinate units is the Office of the Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard . Their mission is to develop, train and modernize the SANG to the point where they can execute missions within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ensure safety and stability.

