Redstone's USASAC continues work to modernize Saudi Arabian National Guard's aviation force
One of Redstone Arsenal's U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's subordinate units is the Office of the Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard . Their mission is to develop, train and modernize the SANG to the point where they can execute missions within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ensure safety and stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|5 hr
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One...
|Feb 1
|Jsaroff
|2
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan '17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec '16
|Nurple3234
|8
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC