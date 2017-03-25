Rahman Dahlan: I seized opportunity to help secure US$7bil Saudi Aramco investment
Abdul Rahman with Saudi Arabia Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih after a press conference by Petronas and Saudi Aramco on Feb 28. - Bernama SHAH ALAM: Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan says he was "at the right place and time" to help secure Saudi Aramco's USD7bil investment in the Petronas Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor. The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department said the multi-billion ringgit deal had been progressing slowly for two years and he was sent to Saudi Arabia to facilitate the deal.
