Qatar University honours Saudi embassy with CSR award

Saudi Arabian Embassy has received the CSR leadership award in recognition of its contributions at a ceremony hosted by Qatar University to launch the CSR Report, 'The National Book' - Qatar 2016. The award ceremony was held in the presence of H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, who received the "CSR person of the Year" award.

Chicago, IL

