Pre-emptive strike
Trying to keep a step ahead of those radical Islamic forces bent on our destruction requires not only vigilance, but pre-emptive measures to ensure the safety of this nation, as well as our allies, regardless of the international ripples it may cause. That's exactly what the United States, along with Britain, did by barring passengers onboard direct flights from 10 airports in eight predominantly Muslim countries from carrying laptop computers, iPads and other electronic devices.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|Saudi Prince: Trump a 'strong president' in fig...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|6
|Saudis praise Trump for 'turning point' after m...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Did Michelle Obama make a statement with no hea... (Jan '15)
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|22
|Trump Meets with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Families of 9/11 victims might soon get day in ...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
